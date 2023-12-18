Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $119,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $166.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.60 and a 1-year high of $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

