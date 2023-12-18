Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $91,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $115.63.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.