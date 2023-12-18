Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $96,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

DHR stock opened at $227.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

