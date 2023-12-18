Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $61.50 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

