Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $160,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPSC opened at $34.78 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

