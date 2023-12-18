Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $53.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

