Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

GM opened at $35.73 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.