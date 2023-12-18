Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

