Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

