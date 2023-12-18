Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MET opened at $66.36 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

