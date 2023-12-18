Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 98,894.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,956,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after purchasing an additional 791,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,290,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 257,657 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

