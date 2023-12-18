Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 1,747 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,022,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $79.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.