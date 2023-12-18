Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 200,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

