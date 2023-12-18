Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 137,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.