Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,750 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group accounts for about 1.5% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.47% of Huron Consulting Group worth $29,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after buying an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,700. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $97.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

