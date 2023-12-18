ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $357.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $279.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $288.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in ICON Public by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

