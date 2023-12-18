IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $554.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $554.88.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $541.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.63 and its 200-day moving average is $478.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

