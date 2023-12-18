IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 342,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get IDT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDT

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $826.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.08. IDT has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $35.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.81 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IDT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 81.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.