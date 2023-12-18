IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Purchases $1,886,445.85 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 87,316 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 120.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,653,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,615,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

