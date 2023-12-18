Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.10 on Friday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $284,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

