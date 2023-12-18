IMPACTfolio LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IMPACTfolio LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

META opened at $334.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

