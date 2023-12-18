Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMBBY. Barclays lowered their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($31.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Imperial Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
