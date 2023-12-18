Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

