Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

