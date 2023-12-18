Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys New Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $343,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $327,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

