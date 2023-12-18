Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $27,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 35,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

