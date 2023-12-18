Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $30,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $181.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $181.47 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average of $216.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

