Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $28,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $64.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

