Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $175.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $182.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

