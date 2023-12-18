Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,360,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 34,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Get Infosys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

Infosys Trading Up 1.6 %

INFY stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.