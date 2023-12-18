InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.20.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,323 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,675.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,217,281.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,819,984.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,605,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,323 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,675.95 per share, with a total value of $2,217,281.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,819,984.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,138 shares of company stock worth $2,936,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.