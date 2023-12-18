Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Sheridan Lewin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $25.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $659.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $59,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 14.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 17.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

