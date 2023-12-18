Insider Buying: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00.
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.
About Extendicare
