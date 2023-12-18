Insider Buying: Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Acquires $37,000.00 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genasys Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.37. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Get Genasys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 628,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,821 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

(Get Free Report)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.