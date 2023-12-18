Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys 4,220 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin bought 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £6,414.40 ($8,052.22).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,326 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £6,402.48 ($8,037.26).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

LON WG opened at GBX 158 ($1.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.81. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 120.54 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206.80 ($2.60).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

