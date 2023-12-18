Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £288 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £288 ($361.54).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 0.6 %

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £417.05 million, a PE ratio of 3,842.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.88. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.89) and a one year high of GBX 930 ($11.67).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 13.40 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,736.84%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

