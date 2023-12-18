Insider Buying: Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Senior Officer Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.83 per share, with a total value of C$21,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,415.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$72.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.41. Stella-Jones Inc. has a one year low of C$46.02 and a one year high of C$85.73.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.30 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8033999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.86.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

