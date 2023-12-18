Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $14,229,296.90 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 300,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $11,613,000.00.

APP opened at $39.95 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 397.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 82.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $48,726,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $9,325,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

