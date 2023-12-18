Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO Sells $42,798.60 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $42,798.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,353,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.8 %

BLDE opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.16. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

