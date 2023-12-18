Insider Selling: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Insider Sells 1,458 Shares of Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,707 shares in the company, valued at $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

