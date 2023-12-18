Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 5,586 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,519 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $71,747.00.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NETGEAR

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.