Insider Selling: The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) VP Shayn P. March sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,758 shares in the company, valued at $640,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

