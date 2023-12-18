Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells 4,188 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $141,750.00.

Udemy Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.40. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Udemy by 1,347.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

