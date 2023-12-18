Insider Selling: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Sells $124,900,000.00 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.26 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.