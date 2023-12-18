Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 1,378 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $65,771.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Brian Richard Hole sold 52 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $2,471.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Brian Richard Hole sold 391 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $18,572.50.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Brian Richard Hole sold 101 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $4,302.60.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

