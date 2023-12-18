Insider Selling: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) SVP Sells 5,723 Shares of Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Satish Ravella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Satish Ravella sold 804 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $6,906.36.

On Friday, October 6th, Satish Ravella sold 1,696 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $14,432.96.

On Monday, September 25th, Satish Ravella sold 1,479 shares of Zeta Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $11,595.36.

Zeta Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

