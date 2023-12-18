Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Up 11.8% in November

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $180.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $185.66.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

