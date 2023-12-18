Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $93.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Integer

Integer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. Integer has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $98.34.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.