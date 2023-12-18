Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $55.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

