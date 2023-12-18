InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $109.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. InterDigital has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $109.81.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,532 shares of company stock worth $385,253. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

